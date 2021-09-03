Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AZN opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.