Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of TER traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.88. The stock had a trading volume of 761,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,780. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.