Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $144.63. 5,477,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

