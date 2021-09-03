Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,498 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMOP. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

