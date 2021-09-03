Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.26. 7,408,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

