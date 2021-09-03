CargoX (CXO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $441,320.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $60.94 million and $441,320.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00121809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.05 or 0.00786093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00046596 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

