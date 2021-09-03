Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €160.71 ($189.08).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up €1.95 ($2.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €192.00 ($225.88). 51,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €179.94 and its 200 day moving average is €153.51. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €91.75 ($107.94) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29). The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.62.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

