Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 1,132,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 34,920,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

