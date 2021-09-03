Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

