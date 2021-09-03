Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 45.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $858.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

