Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $138,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Catalent by 27.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,466. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.