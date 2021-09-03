Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

