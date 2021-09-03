Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 910 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA opened at $219.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average is $235.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

