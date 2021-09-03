Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.62 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

