Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

