Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,388 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 196,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

