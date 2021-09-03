CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $97.90 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $98.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.