Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CLRB opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 621,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,804.6% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 193,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 183,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

