Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CERT opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -113.50. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,736,930 shares of company stock valued at $201,841,236 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Certara by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after buying an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

