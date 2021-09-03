Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.34

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.34 and last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 88083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.32.

CERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

