Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.34

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.34 and last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 88083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.32.

CERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

