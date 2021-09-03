CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Acquires 32,400 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 7,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$10,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 9,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.54. The company had a trading volume of 261,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEU. Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.84.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

