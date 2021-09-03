Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $25.75 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.