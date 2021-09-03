Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Shares of CTHR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 8,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

