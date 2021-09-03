ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and $164,814.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,545.29 or 0.99649787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009570 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007810 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

