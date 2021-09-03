ChatCoin Market Cap Achieves $2.22 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $83,666.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,067.75 or 0.99910499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00072115 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.