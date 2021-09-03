Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $40.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

