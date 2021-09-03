Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $230,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

EQR stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $1,487,718. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

