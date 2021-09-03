Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

