Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 184,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

