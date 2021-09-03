Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Trimmed by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,778. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

