Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMMB. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

