Chewy, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

NYSE CHWY opened at $79.31 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,965.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chewy by 8.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $3,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 172.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

