Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head to Head Survey

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chewy and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Chewy currently has a consensus target price of $97.53, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 74.52%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Chewy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chewy and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 4.61 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -344.83 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.74 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Chewy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

