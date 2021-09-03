Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings of $6.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $33.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,902.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,762.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,542.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

