Christian Hordo Sells 2,300 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 976,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

