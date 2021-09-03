Chromia Market Cap Achieves $186.38 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $186.38 million and approximately $60.14 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.68 or 0.00789849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.