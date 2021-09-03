Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $57.12. 29,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
