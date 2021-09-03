Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $57.12. 29,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

