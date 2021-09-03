Cindicator Market Cap Hits $40.54 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $40.54 million and approximately $748,150.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00123478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00791408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046764 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

