Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.09. 117,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,434,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

