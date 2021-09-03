Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $59.44. 240,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,147,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

