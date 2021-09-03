Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

