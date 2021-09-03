Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

