CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.20

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

