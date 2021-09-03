CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.20

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

