Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,473 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.7% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 241,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,145. The company has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

