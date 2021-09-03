Citigroup Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $138.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Guidewire Software by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

