Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 475.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

