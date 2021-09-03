Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Holdings Boosted by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 355.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

