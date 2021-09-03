Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

