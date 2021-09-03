Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 13,825 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the quarter. LiqTech International makes up 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.80% of LiqTech International worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.54. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $121.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.91% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

