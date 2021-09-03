Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 206,584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,082. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

